DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $483.00

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 483 ($6.38) and last traded at GBX 481.60 ($6.36), with a volume of 5657942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467.80 ($6.18).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 498 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.34) in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.28) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

DS Smith Stock Up 2.4 %

DS Smith Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of £6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,712.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 452.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 398.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 3.41%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,428.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DS Smith

In other news, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.73), for a total value of £153,793.22 ($203,161.45). In other DS Smith news, insider Miles Roberts sold 96,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 471 ($6.22), for a total transaction of £453,799.08 ($599,470.38). Also, insider Richard Pike sold 42,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 358 ($4.73), for a total value of £153,793.22 ($203,161.45). Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

