Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,830,600 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 1,740,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.8 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

DPMLF opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $10.02.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $156.84 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

About Dundee Precious Metals

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.