eCash 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.24 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, eCash has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $608.18 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,990.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $312.47 or 0.00529687 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031053 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00078902 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000168 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,758,057,798,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,758,051,548,090 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

