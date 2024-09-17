eCash (XEC) Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $601.58 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,908.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.62 or 0.00538121 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00032655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00079927 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000167 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,757,935,923,090 coins and its circulating supply is 19,757,929,673,090 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

