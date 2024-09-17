Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 12,405 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 315.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $6,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,041,000 after buying an additional 48,397 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 613,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,586,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $243,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 519,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TDY opened at $428.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $414.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

