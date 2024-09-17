Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 85,190 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,190 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 223.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,625,280 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $107,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 469,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at about $357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,373 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,019 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,082 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.44. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $596,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,310.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,310.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,075. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

