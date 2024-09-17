Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 400.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 638,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,100 shares during the period. Apple Hospitality REIT comprises approximately 0.4% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $9,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,555,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,398,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,192,000 after purchasing an additional 253,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,298,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,553,000 after purchasing an additional 247,110 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 17.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,019,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,518,000 after purchasing an additional 881,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,375,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,072,000 after buying an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

APLE stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $14.94. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 636,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,943,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

