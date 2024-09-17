Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 51.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,509,000 after acquiring an additional 144,356 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:H opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on H. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie lowered their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

