Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,318 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.74%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

