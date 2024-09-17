Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 172,845 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,845 shares during the quarter. Option Care Health accounts for approximately 0.5% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Option Care Health worth $9,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,191,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,530,000 after acquiring an additional 258,933 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,343,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Option Care Health stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $1,477,738.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $663,429.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro sold 23,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $718,566.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 247,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,461.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 47,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $1,477,738.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,429.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.