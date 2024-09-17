Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 37,264 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.13% of Federal Signal worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 223.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,206.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FSS opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $102.18. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average of $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.