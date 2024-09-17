Edgestream Partners L.P. Raises Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 494.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,921 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.05% of TechnipFMC worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,570,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 254,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 2.9 %

TechnipFMC stock opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $18.33 and a one year high of $29.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11 and a beta of 1.50.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

