Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

EDUC stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Articles

