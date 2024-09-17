Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

LLY opened at $924.05 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $897.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $835.09.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total value of $15,547,105.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 451,900 shares of company stock worth $418,732,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

