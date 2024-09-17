Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 3.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $100,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.38, for a total transaction of $15,547,105.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,556,910 shares in the company, valued at $88,033,404,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 451,900 shares of company stock worth $418,732,178 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $924.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $897.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $835.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $878.22 billion, a PE ratio of 136.09, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

