Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 1.5% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $14,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE EMR opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

