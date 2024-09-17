Energi Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $5.55 million and $474,935.76 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00039567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013148 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 80,574,594 coins and its circulating supply is 80,574,430 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

