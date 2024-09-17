Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ENR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.38.

NYSE:ENR opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.86 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 137.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

