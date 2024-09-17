Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

ESGR opened at $321.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Enstar Group has a one year low of $229.57 and a one year high of $348.48.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Enstar Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,397,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Enstar Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Enstar Group by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

