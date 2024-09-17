Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Enstar Group Trading Up 0.1 %
ESGR opened at $321.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Enstar Group has a one year low of $229.57 and a one year high of $348.48.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 81.31%. The firm had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter.
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
