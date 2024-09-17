Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Short Interest Update

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,044 shares of company stock worth $8,078,198. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Entegris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 315,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Entegris by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Entegris Trading Down 0.5 %

ENTG traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

