Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) Trading Up 4.9%

Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.70. 68,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 464,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $836.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Enviri in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enviri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,968,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enviri by 6.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,744,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

