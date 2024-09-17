EPIQ Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,189 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 188,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 74,191 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,294.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,051.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 28,737 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average is $42.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

