EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 0.9% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% in the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,513,000 after buying an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $304,591,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $473.24 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.60.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.