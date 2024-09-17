EPIQ Capital Group LLC Sells 2,316 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 19.9% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $56,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after acquiring an additional 227,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,658,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,842,000 after buying an additional 78,422 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,310,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $308.43 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.41 and a twelve month high of $309.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.24 and a 200-day moving average of $292.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

