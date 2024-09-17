Essentra (LON:ESNT) Shares Down 19.6%

Shares of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) dropped 19.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 125.92 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 134.40 ($1.78). Approximately 6,287,692 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 823% from the average daily volume of 681,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.20 ($2.21).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.43) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.37) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £386.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7,980.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

