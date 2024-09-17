Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) CEO Sells $317,400.00 in Stock

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,708,905 shares in the company, valued at $54,240,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

M Farooq Kathwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $303,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $310,500.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ETD traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.95. 519,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.24. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,640,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 888,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,101 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after acquiring an additional 281,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after purchasing an additional 72,767 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

