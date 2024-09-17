Ethereum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.52 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $283.54 billion and $15.52 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,356.15 or 0.03906885 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00039785 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006889 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011356 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013195 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006908 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002238 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.
About Ethereum
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,341,541 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.