Ethereum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $15.52 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 17th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $283.54 billion and $15.52 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,356.15 or 0.03906885 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00039785 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,341,541 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

