EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) versus Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Critical Analysis

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nextdoor and EverQuote”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $228.09 million 4.06 -$147.76 million ($0.36) -6.58 EverQuote $318.92 million 2.38 -$51.29 million ($1.41) -15.49

EverQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nextdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 3 0 0 2.00 EverQuote 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Nextdoor and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nextdoor presently has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.52%. EverQuote has a consensus price target of $29.58, suggesting a potential upside of 35.45%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Nextdoor.

Volatility and Risk

Nextdoor has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Nextdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.0% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor -65.63% -22.69% -19.48% EverQuote -8.55% -13.24% -8.99%

Summary

EverQuote beats Nextdoor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextdoor

About EverQuote

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About EverQuote



EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

