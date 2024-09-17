Evmos (EVMOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $256,796.21

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Evmos has a total market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $256,796.21 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Evmos has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.52 or 0.00252451 BTC.
Evmos Profile
Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Evmos Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
