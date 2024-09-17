Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday.

Get Evolus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOLS

Evolus Stock Performance

Evolus stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.31. Evolus has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

In related news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $49,074.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the second quarter worth $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Evolus by 36.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus by 33.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,906,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.