Excalibur Management Corp Buys 615 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $170.37 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $173.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

