Excalibur Management Corp Buys 66 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its stake in Eaton by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.9% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ETN opened at $306.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.41.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

