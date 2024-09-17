Excalibur Management Corp Has $195,000 Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,376,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,336,000 after buying an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,878,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,875,000 after acquiring an additional 521,767 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,360,000 after acquiring an additional 805,404 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,217 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,861,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 186,185 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.90. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

