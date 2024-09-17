Excalibur Management Corp Has $242,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,119,000 after acquiring an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,575,000. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,424,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VTV opened at $172.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.01 and a 200-day moving average of $162.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

