Excalibur Management Corp Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Excalibur Management Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.9% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,166,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,458 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $2,439,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,171,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Shares of PFE opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.40 billion, a PE ratio of -501.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

