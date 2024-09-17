Excalibur Management Corp Purchases 41 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.54.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $369.20 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $370.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $341.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.43.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

