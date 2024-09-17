Excalibur Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Excalibur Management Corp lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS stock opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

