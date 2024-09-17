Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Receives $22.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

EE has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EE. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $886,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EE opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.29. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Excelerate Energy will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.90%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

