Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Update

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
Excellon Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS EXNRF remained flat at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 59,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,912. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.19.
About Excellon Resources
