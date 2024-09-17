Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF) Short Interest Update

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

OTCMKTS EXNRF remained flat at $0.07 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 59,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,912. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.19.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

