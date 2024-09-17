Facilities by ADF plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:ADF)

Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Facilities by ADF Stock Performance

Shares of ADF opened at GBX 52.27 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.84. Facilities by ADF has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 61.70 ($0.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £56.36 million, a PE ratio of 5,360.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Facilities by ADF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

About Facilities by ADF

Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Hire of Facilities and Fuel Cards by ADF. The company's fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles.

