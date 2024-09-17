Facilities by ADF plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50 (LON:ADF)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2024

Facilities by ADF plc (LON:ADFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Facilities by ADF Stock Performance

Shares of ADF opened at GBX 52.27 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 52.84. Facilities by ADF has a 1 year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 61.70 ($0.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £56.36 million, a PE ratio of 5,360.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Facilities by ADF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Facilities by ADF

About Facilities by ADF

(Get Free Report)

Facilities by ADF plc provides premium serviced production facilities to the film and high-end television industry in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Hire of Facilities and Fuel Cards by ADF. The company's fleet is made up of mobile make-up, costume and artiste trailers, production offices, mobile bathrooms, diners, school rooms, and technical vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Facilities by ADF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facilities by ADF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.