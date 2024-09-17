Fairway Wealth LLC Buys 251 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $103.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $78.54 and a 52-week high of $106.45.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

