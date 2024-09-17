Fairway Wealth LLC Invests $35,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $497.74 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $498.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,467 shares of company stock worth $331,875,955 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

