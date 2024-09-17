Fairway Wealth LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 933.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $696.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $300.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $660.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $638.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

