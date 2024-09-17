Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Declares GBX 3.60 Dividend

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Fidelity European Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
FEV stock opened at GBX 388.98 ($5.14) on Tuesday. Fidelity European Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 311.50 ($4.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 412.50 ($5.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 391.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 391.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 668.11 and a beta of 0.80.
About Fidelity European Trust
