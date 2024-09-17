Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Declares GBX 3.60 Dividend

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

FEV stock opened at GBX 388.98 ($5.14) on Tuesday. Fidelity European Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 311.50 ($4.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 412.50 ($5.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 391.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 391.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 668.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Fidelity European Trust alerts:

About Fidelity European Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.