Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Short Interest Up 5.2% in August

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,253,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 572.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,775,000 after purchasing an additional 189,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 747,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,898,000 after purchasing an additional 119,974 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

