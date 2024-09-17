Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America from $90.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.90. 766,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,907,609. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

