Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $20.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71. Fidus Investment has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $20.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.88 million. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 67.43% and a return on equity of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Report on FDUS

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.