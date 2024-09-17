Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Short Interest Up 30.8% in August

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 250,100 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the August 15th total of 191,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 186,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Price Performance

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 284,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,332. Fidus Investment has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $637.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.

Fidus Investment Increases Dividend

Fidus Investment ( NASDAQ:FDUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 67.43%. The business had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidus Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDUS

Fidus Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.