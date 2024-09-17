Firestone Capital Management Grows Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Firestone Capital Management raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 0.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

