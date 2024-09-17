Firestone Capital Management Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,644,000 after buying an additional 1,450,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after buying an additional 87,459 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VCSH stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.