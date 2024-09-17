Firestone Capital Management Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Firestone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $813,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,338.3% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,470,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,644,000 after buying an additional 1,450,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,830,000 after buying an additional 87,459 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VCSH stock opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.42.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Don’t Miss Out: NETGEAR’s Turnaround Signals Big Potential
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Boston Scientific: Why This MedTech Giant Isn’t Slowing Down
- What is a support level?
- Silver’s Breakout: 3 Momentum Stocks You Can’t Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.